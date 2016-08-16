版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Ore Acquisition acquired common shares of Rodinia Lithium as part of deal with Aberdeen

Aug 16 Ore Acquisition Partners LP

* Acquired common shares of Rodinia Lithium Inc. As part of transaction with Aberdeen and subsequently disposed of 800,000 common shares

* Acquired ownership of 17,362,811 common shares of Rodinia Lithium Inc at a deemed price per common share of cdn$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

