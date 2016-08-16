版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Life Clips files S-1 registration to raise $7.8 mln to up-list to Nasdaq

Aug 16 Life Clips Inc

* Files S-1 registration to raise $7.8 million in order to up-list to Nasdaq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

