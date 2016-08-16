版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-MGM Resorts International announces proposed senior notes offering

Aug 16 MGM Resorts International :

* MGM Resorts International announces proposed senior notes offering

* Proposes to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026.

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 7.625% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

