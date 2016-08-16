BRIEF-Sandell Asset Management Corp releases open letter to CEO of Viavi solutions

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Aug 16 Sandell Asset Management Corp
* Viavi should pursue sale of service enablement (se) business segment
* "it is our belief that company would benefit from having additional members on board of directors"
* "believe that there may be substantial private equity interest" in Viavi
* Released a letter to Oleg Khaykin, ceo and president of Viavi solutions
* Believe viavi should allocate "meaningful amount" of funds towards accelerated share repurchase program
* Take-Private deal may be one path to consider for Viavi; alternatives involving equity sponsor should also be considered Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.