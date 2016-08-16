版本:
BRIEF-Gladstone Land to acquire farm in Colorado for about $6.5 mln

Aug 16 Gladstone Land Corp :

* Gladstone Land announces agreement for acquisition of farm in Colorado

* Potential transaction also includes a lease agreement with an initial term running through 2020

* Deal for total consideration of approximately $6.5 million

* Deal for about $4.9 million in cash and 125,677 common units of lp interest in company's operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

