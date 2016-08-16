版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Cavium enters into a credit agreement

Aug 16 Cavium Inc :

* Entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for a $700.0 million six-year term B loan facility

* Credit agreement provides for a $50.0 million interim term loan that matures on February 15, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2aXwUky) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐