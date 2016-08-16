版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-KeyBank says has added masterpass by mastercard to its mobile payments capabilities

Aug 16 KeyBank :

* KeyBank says has added masterpass by mastercard to its mobile payments capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

