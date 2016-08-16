版本:
BRIEF-Recro reports pricing of public offering of common stock

Aug 16 Recro Pharma Inc :

* Recro Pharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Recro Pharma Inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,986,666 shares of its common stock at a price of $7.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

