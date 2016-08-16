BRIEF-Chiasma announces workforce reduction

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Chiasma Inc :
* Chiasma announces workforce reduction
* Continues to enroll patients in its mpowered phase 3 trial
* Further reducing its workforce by approximately 44%
* Will incur aggregate charges related to headcount reduction of about $0.8 million to $1.0 million for one-time severance and related costs in Q3
* Company expects to realize more than $7.0 million in annualized payroll and related expense savings as a result of restructuring actions
* Charges related to headcount reduction expected to result in cash expenditures that will be substantially complete by end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.