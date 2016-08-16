版本:
BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties - SEC confirms conclusion of the investigation of CBL & Associates Properties into 4 loans

Aug 16 CBL & Associates Properties Inc :

* SEC confirms conclusion of the investigation of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc into four loans

* On Aug 15, CBL received letter from SEC notifying co that they had concluded their investigation into 4 specific loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

