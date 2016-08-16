版本:
BRIEF-GlycoMimetics announces publication of preclinical data

Aug 16 GlycoMimetics Inc

* Announces publication of preclinical data showing drug candidate GMI-1271 reduces inflammatory responses after heart attack

* Says research shows effectiveness in stabilizing atherosclerotic plaques, reducing risk of further injury due to reduced blood flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

