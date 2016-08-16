版本:
BRIEF-Chiasma adopts a retention plan to provide cash retention payments to all remaining employees

Aug 16 Chiasma Inc

* Adopted a retention plan, effective immediately to provide cash retention payments to all remaining employees of co- sec filing

* Retention payments are expected to be made in January 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2b1crqL) Further company coverage:

