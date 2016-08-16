版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands to sign multi-unit store development agreement Eliasco,

Aug 16 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Signing of multi-unit store development agreement with new franchise group, Eliasco,to develop 15 new restaurants in Minneapolis-St Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

