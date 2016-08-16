版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Entergy files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed

Aug 16 Entergy Corp :

* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aYvVhe) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐