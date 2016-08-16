版本:
BRIEF-Advaxis secures $30 mln direct placement financing to healthcare specialist investors

Aug 16 Advaxis Inc :

* Advaxis secures a $30 mln direct placement financing to healthcare specialist investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

