公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Altos Hornos de Mexico says petition for Chapter 15 protection filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on behalf of Co

Aug 16 Altos Hornos De Mexico S.A.B de CV

* Petition for chapter 15 protection filed in u.s. Bankruptcy court on behalf of co

* Filing follows recognized creditors' acceptance of restructuring plan, lifting of suspension of payments proceeding by mexican court Source text for Eikon:

