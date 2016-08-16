版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Praxair confirms preliminary talks about potential merger with Linde AG

Aug 16 Praxair Inc

* Praxair, inc. Confirms preliminary talks about a potential merger with Linde AG

* Discussions ongoing and there can be no assurance that they will result in a transaction, or on what terms any transaction may occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐