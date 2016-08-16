版本:
中国
2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Fitch places Arch Capital's IDR and debt on negative watch

Aug 16 Fitch Ratings

* Negative watch on acgl's holding co ratings reflects increased financial leverage to finance deal

* Fitch places arch capital's idr and debt on negative watch; affirms 'a+' ifs ratings

* Affirmation of acgl's ifs ratings follows announcement of agreement to acquire united guaranty from aig Source text for Eikon:

