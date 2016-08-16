版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 02:30 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin announces preliminary results of offer for IT services units

Aug 16 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Lockheed Martin announces preliminary results of exchange offer for IT and Technical Services businesses

* Expects exchange to result in a reduction of Lockheed Martin common stock outstanding by 9.4 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

