BRIEF-Blackrock invests in major electric generation facility planned in New York

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Blackrock Inc
* Blackrock invests in major electric generation facility planned for construction in New York
* Says construction of plant is expected to begin in Q4 2016 and is projected to be completed in Q4 2019
* Funds managed by Blackrock's Alternative Solutions Group to invest about 10 percent in 1,100 MW CCGT Cricket Valley electric generating facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.