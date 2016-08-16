版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 02:30 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock invests in major electric generation facility planned in New York

Aug 16 Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock invests in major electric generation facility planned for construction in New York

* Says construction of plant is expected to begin in Q4 2016 and is projected to be completed in Q4 2019

* Funds managed by Blackrock's Alternative Solutions Group to invest about 10 percent in 1,100 MW CCGT Cricket Valley electric generating facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐