版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 00:46 BJT

BRIEF-Chieftain Metals receives repayment demand of C$26.5 mln from West Face Capital

Aug 16 Chieftain Metals Corp:

* Co, unit received from West Face Capital Inc a repayment demand in amount of C$26.5 million

* Chieftain continues to pursue alternative financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐