版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 01:02 BJT

BRIEF-Leidos Holdings announces closing of merger with Lockheed Martin's IS&GS business

Aug 16 Leidos Holdings Inc :

* Leidos announces closing of the merger with Lockheed Martin's IS&GS business and election of three new directors

* Gregory R. Dahlberg, Surya N. Mohapatra, Susan M. Stalnecker named as 3 new directors to serve on Leidos board, which has 12 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐