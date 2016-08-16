版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 01:47 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi logistics and Mitsui Soko Holdings to open warehouses in Indonesia - Nikkei

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi logistics will open a refrigerated warehouse with cooking facilities in an industrial park near Jakarta - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi logistics's refrigerated warehouse construction will begin in October for completion next July - Nikkei

* Mitsui Soko Holdings warehouse is slated for completion in October in the city, surabaya - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2ba40LE) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐