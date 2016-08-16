版本:
BRIEF-Redhawk Resources announces amendments to convertible debentures

Aug 16 Redhawk Resources Inc :

* Effective August 23, 2016 certain terms of its convertible debentures in principal amount of US$214,000 issued will be amended

* Redhawk announces amendments to convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

