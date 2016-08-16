版本:
中国
2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Twitch to acquire Curse

Aug 16 Twitch:

* Twitch says to acquire Curse, a company focused on creating content and products specifically for gamers

* Twitch to acquire Curse Source text for Eikon:

