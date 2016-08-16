版本:
BRIEF-Corrections Corp Of America says board expanded size of board of directors to ten members

Aug 16 Corrections Corp Of America

* Says on August 11 board expanded size of company's board of directors to ten members

* Stacia Hylton to serve as a member of board, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

