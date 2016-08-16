版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Harsco says president of Harsco Rail has resigned

Aug 16 Harsco Corp :

* Harsco Corp says Chris Whistler promoted to chief operating officer, metals & minerals segment

* Harsco Corp says Sam Fenice named vice president and corporate controller

* Harsco Corp says Scott Jacoby, president of Harsco Rail, has resigned from company

* Nicholas Grasberger, CEO and member of board, will assume leadership of Harsco Rail segment on an interim basis

* Harsco announces leadership updates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐