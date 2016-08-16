BRIEF-Harsco says president of Harsco Rail has resigned

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Harsco Corp :
* Harsco Corp says Chris Whistler promoted to chief operating officer, metals & minerals segment
* Harsco Corp says Sam Fenice named vice president and corporate controller
* Harsco Corp says Scott Jacoby, president of Harsco Rail, has resigned from company
* Nicholas Grasberger, CEO and member of board, will assume leadership of Harsco Rail segment on an interim basis
* Harsco announces leadership updates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.