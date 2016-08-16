版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-W&T Offshore extends early participation date, eliminates minimum tender condition

Aug 16 W&T Offshore Inc :

* W&T Offshore announces extension of early participation date, elimination of the minimum tender condition and increase in consideration for exchange offer and consent solicitation

* Extended early participation date for exchange offer and consent solicitation to August 30, 2016

* Increased maximum consideration being offered to 76.6 million shares of common stock for exchange offer and consent solicitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

