BRIEF-Differential Brands files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 16 Differential Brands Group Inc

* Errors were identified in the course of preparing the company's q2 2016 form 10-q

* Has restated its q1 2016 financial statements and will file an amendment to its q1 2016 form 10-q

* Could not file its q2 2016 form 10-q by the prescribed due date

* Files for non-timely 10-q

* Previously issued financial statements for q1 report filed on form 10-q on may 16 should no longer be relied upon