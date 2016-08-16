版本:
BRIEF-BRT Realty Trust says acquires multi-family property for $39.1 mln

Aug 16 BRT Realty Trust

* BRT Realty Trust acquires multi-family property for $39.1 million

* Says deal includes $27.4 mln of mortgage debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

