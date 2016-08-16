版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Fortis' acquisition of ITC Holdings approved by Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Aug 16 ITC Holdings Corp :

* Fortis Inc acquisition of ITC Holdings Corp approved by Oklahoma Corporation Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

