2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Everton Resources re-appoints Andre Audet as chairman

Aug 16 Everton Resources Inc :

* Re-Appointments of Keith Stein, Steven Mintz, Salvador Brouwer as directors of Everton and Andre Audet as chairman

* Everton Resources Inc says company also welcomes a new director to its board, Michel Fontaine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

