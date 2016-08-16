版本:
BRIEF-BNY Mellon says issued $1.25 bln aggregate principal amount of senior medium-term notes

Aug 16 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* On August 16, issued $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.200% senior medium-term notes Series I due 2023

* Issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.450% senior medium-term notes Series I due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

