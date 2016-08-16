BRIEF-Marketo says company entered into a credit agreement

Aug 16 Marketo Inc

* Marketo says on August 16 co entered into a credit agreement

* Lenders under credit agreement have advanced to Marketo $375 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured term loans with maturity date of August 16, 2021

* Marketo says lenders have also provided Marketo with a revolving line of credit of up to $25,000,000 with a maturity date of august 16, 2021