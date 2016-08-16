版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Vivint Solar expands solar energy system sales to Connecticut, Maryland & South Carolina

Aug 16 Vivint Solar Inc :

* Vivint Solar expands solar energy system sales and financing to Connecticut, Maryland & South Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

