版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion diamond says appointed 2 new directors

Aug 16 Dominion Diamond Corp :

* Dominion Diamond Corporation announces appointment of two new directors

* Curran and Dabson's appointments bring size of board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

