BRIEF-First Acceptance files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 16 First Acceptance Corp

* Files for non-timely 10-Q

* Unfavorable development for period ended Jun 30 result of increased losses from 2015 accident year across all major coverages

* Experienced unfavorable development related to prior periods of $25.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2bcht4I Further company coverage:

