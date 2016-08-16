版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 06:48 BJT

BRIEF-Parkit Enterprise appoints Bryan Wallner as CEO

Aug 16 Parkit Enterprise Inc

* Appointed Bryan Wallner as its President and CEO and Nigel Kirkwood as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

