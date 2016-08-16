BRIEF-Indivior Plc announces positive top-line phase 3 study results for RBP-6000

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 17 Indivior Plc
* Announces positive top-line phase 3 pivotal study results for rbp-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for treatment of opioid use disorder
* Possible that a marketing authorization for rbp-6000 could be granted in Q4 2017 per previous guidance
* RBP-6000 meets both primary and secondary endpoints versus placebo
* Remains on track to complete data analysis of this phase 3 trial of rbp-6000 by Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: nPnbkWxDJa Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.