BRIEF-Indivior Plc announces positive top-line phase 3 study results for RBP-6000

Aug 17 Indivior Plc

* Announces positive top-line phase 3 pivotal study results for rbp-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for treatment of opioid use disorder

* Possible that a marketing authorization for rbp-6000 could be granted in Q4 2017 per previous guidance

* RBP-6000 meets both primary and secondary endpoints versus placebo

* Remains on track to complete data analysis of this phase 3 trial of rbp-6000 by Q1 2017