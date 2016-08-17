BRIEF-Ascom Holding H1 net revenue of CHF 181.3 mln

Aug 17 Ascom Holding AG :
* Closed first half-year 2016 with net revenue of 181.3
million Swiss francs (H1/2015: 201.6 million Swiss francs)
* Second half -year result will be impacted by costs for
OneCompany program of about 10 million Swiss francs, which will
lower annual cost base by about 10 million Swiss francs with a
payback of 12 months
* H1 EBITDA of 5.2 million Swiss francs (H1/2015: 20.5
million Swiss francs) and a loss at group level of 5.6
million Swiss francs (group profit H1/2015: 11.4 million Swiss
francs)
* Healthcare business expected to grow at double- digit
rates in H2
* Clearly stronger second half -year expected in both
divisions
* Implementation of the strategy to become a leading
provider of healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions in
2020 is on track
Source text - bit.ly/2bq383i
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)