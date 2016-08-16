版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 03:28 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin successfully closes transaction to separate and combine IT and Technical Services businesses with Leidos

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Lockheed Martin successfully closes transaction to separate and combine IT and Technical Services businesses with Leidos Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐