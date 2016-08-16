版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Providence and Worcester Railroad may pay to G&W termination fee of $3.8 mln if deal is terminated

Aug 16 Providence And Worcester Railroad Co :

* If merger is terminated under specified circumstances, co may be required to pay G&W termination fee of $3.8 million Source text - (bit.ly/2aZdrwS) Further company coverage:

