2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Angkor Gold announces $1.5 million private placement

Aug 16 Angkor Gold Corp :

* Angkor announces $1.5 million private placement

* Private placement is for 3.5 mln units at a purchase price of $0.43 per Unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

