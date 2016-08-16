版本:
BRIEF-Retractable Technologies says qtrly overall unit sales rose 10.0 pct

Aug 16 Retractable Technologies Inc

* Retractable technologies inc qtrly operating loss was $605 thousand compared to an operating loss for same period last year of $1.2 million

* Retractable technologies, inc. Reports results as of june 30, 2016

* Qtrly overall unit sales increased 10.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

