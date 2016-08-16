版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 03:27 BJT

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc - In discussions with third parties regarding possible business transactions

Aug 16 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc

* Alimentation Couche-tard Inc - It is in discussions with third parties regarding possible business transactions

* Says "No formal agreements have been reached" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

