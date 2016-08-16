版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Robert J. Higgins TWMC Trust reports a 47 pct stake in Trans World Entertainment

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Robert J. Higgins TWMC Trust reports a 47 pct stake in Trans World Entertainment Corp as of Aug 12, 2016 -SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2boPKfG) Further company coverage:

