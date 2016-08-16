版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:04 BJT

BRIEF-National Cinemedia announces pricing of $250 mln of 5.75% senior notes due 2026

Aug 16 National Cinemedia Inc :

* National Cinemedia Llc announces pricing of $250 million of 5.75% senior notes due 2026

* Says intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering to finance redemption of its $200 million senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

