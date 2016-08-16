版本:
BRIEF-Exactearth announces small vessel tracking contract with Government of Ghana

Aug 16 Exactearth Ltd

* Exactearth announces small vessel tracking contract with the Government of Ghana

* Says contract value is in a range of $1.0-$2.0 million for a 12 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

