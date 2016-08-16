版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Biostar Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. SEC

Aug 16 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. SEC - SEC filing

* Says expects that quarterly report that is subject hereof will be filed within the time frame allowed by the extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

