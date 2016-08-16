BRIEF-Performance Sports Group files for non-timely 10-K

Aug 16 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Delay in filing 10-K a result of audit committee's internal investigation related to finalization of financial statements

* Earnings before income tax and net income for year ended may 31, 2016 seen to be lower than comparable period last year

* Failure to file annual report on form 10-K on time is expected to result in default under the co's credit facilities