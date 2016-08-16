BRIEF-Performance Sports Group files for non-timely 10-K

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Delay in filing 10-K a result of audit committee's internal investigation related to finalization of financial statements
* Earnings before income tax and net income for year ended may 31, 2016 seen to be lower than comparable period last year
* Failure to file annual report on form 10-K on time is expected to result in default under the co's credit facilities Source text - bit.ly/2bcf0Y1 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.